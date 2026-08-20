Telangana minister's daughter challenges CM Revanth Reddy: ‘Who is he to decide my ticket?’

The Telangana Congress' internal rift threw wide open on Wednesday after the daughter of one of CM Revanth Reddy's own cabinet ministers challenged him.

Speaking in Parkal on Wednesday, Sushmita questioned the chief minister's authority to decide her candidature. (FILE PHOTO)

Konda Sushmita, daughter of senior minister Konda Surekha, challenged Revanth Reddy over the party's choice of candidate for the Parkal Assembly constituency. Speaking in Parkal, Sushmita questioned the chief minister's authority to decide her candidature and declared, “Whether you, your father, or your grandfather come, I will be the MLA of Parkal," NDTV quoted her as saying.

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She also asked, “Who is Revanth to decide my ticket?” and challenged his backing of sitting MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy.

Sushmita, who is aspiring for a Congress ticket from Parkal, said she was prepared to contest as an independent if the party denied her a ticket. Reacting to Revanth Reddy's public backing of Revuri Prakash Reddy, she said, “Why wait two years? Ask him to resign right now! Tell him to resign and contest the elections.”

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Parkal showdown

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{{^usCountry}} According to reports, the dispute intensified after Revanth Reddy publicly backed Revuri Prakash Reddy for Parkal and appealed to voters to support him in the next election. The Konda camp has been projecting Sushmita as a prospective candidate from the constituency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to reports, the dispute intensified after Revanth Reddy publicly backed Revuri Prakash Reddy for Parkal and appealed to voters to support him in the next election. The Konda camp has been projecting Sushmita as a prospective candidate from the constituency. {{/usCountry}}

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Sushmita accused Revanth Reddy of “arrogance” and alleged that his leadership had turned the Congress into a “TD Congress”, claiming that original Congress leaders were unhappy with the direction of the party. She also questioned the representation of Backwards Classes within the Congress and alleged that BC leaders were being sidelined.

She further alleged a ₹200-crore land deal involving the chief minister's brother and warned that she could expose other alleged scams involving Revanth Reddy's family. These allegations have not been independently established and are being reported as claims made by Sushmita.

Disciplinary notice

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The confrontation has now triggered action within the Congress. Congress MP and TPCC Disciplinary Committee Chairman Mallu Ravi has issued a notice to Konda Surekha over remarks made by her daughter against Revanth Reddy and Parkal MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy, seeking her explanation within three days.

BJP leader and advocate Karunasagar has also backed Sushmita's allegations and demanded that Revanth Reddy resign and face an inquiry.

Speaking to ANI, Karunasagar said, “Congress has become synonymous with corruption. The Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, should first resign, get the allegations investigated, and come clean.”

He alleged that Reddy had favoured his family in the allotment of land worth ₹200 crore through a shell company.

“The allegations levelled against the Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, that he favoured his own family to get allotted 200 crore land through a shell company are very serious and can't be dismissed as a political quarrel,” Karunasagar said.

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He further said, “Surprisingly, the allegations came up from his own camp. His own cabinet minister's daughter has levelled these allegations and also other serious allegations.”

The latest confrontation revives a similar controversy from October 2025, when Sushmita publicly accused Revanth Reddy and other senior Congress leaders of targeting her family.

(With inputs from ANI)