Who is Samarth Singh? Lawyer with expertise in criminal defence, now accused in wife Twisha Sharma’s death case

Samarth Singh, the husband of 32-year-old model and actor Twisha Sharma, was sent to seven days of police custody by a Bhopal court on Saturday. After remaining absconding for more than a week, he was taken into custody on Friday after withdrawing his anticipatory bail plea filed before the high court and later appeared before the Jabalpur district court in the evening to surrender.

On Friday, the BCI suspended his licence with immediate effect over allegations linked to his wife's death case..(PTI)

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The woman, who was in her 30s and originally from Noida in Uttar Pradesh, was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Bagh Mugalia Extension area on May 12. Her family, however, alleged foul play and said there were injury marks on her body. They also claimed she had informed them that her husband had physically assaulted her and accused her in-laws of dowry harassment.

Follow live updates related to Twisha Sharma's case here.

Who is Samarth Singh? 7 points on prime accused in Twisha Sharma death case

According to his LinkedIn profile, Samarth Singh describes himself as an independent litigator, legal adviser and a graduate of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru.

His profile says his legal work covers both trial and appellate courts across Bhopal, Jabalpur and Indore. It adds that he has experience in service law, criminal defence and consumer protection matters.

As per the details on his profile, he has worked independently since September 2018 and has close to eight years of experience in litigation.

He also mentioned that he previously worked as a legal adviser to the Madhya Pradesh government, a position he says he held between June 2023 and August 2025.

His educational details mention a B.A. LL.B. (Hons) degree from NLSIU Bangalore, along with participation in an exchange programme at Belgium's Ghent University through Erasmus Mundus.

His licence to practise as an advocate was issued by the Bar Council of Madhya Pradesh in September 2018. On Friday, the BCI suspended his licence with immediate effect over allegations linked to his wife's death case.

Concerns around the investigation into Twisha Sharma's death increased because his mother is a retired judicial officer. At the same time, his background as a practising lawyer who has handled criminal defence matters also added to the focus on the case.

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