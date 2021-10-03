Who is Sameer Wankhede, the NCB officer, who unearthed Bollywood-drugs nexus?

Following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14 in 202o, a Bollywood-drugs nexus is on the radar of the Narcotics Control Bureau as the agency called and questioned several celebrities in the past year. News of seizure of drugs, contraband from Mumbai and surrounding areas came regularly as the Bollywood-drug link is a serious pursuit of the NCB and the man behind this is believed to be NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who is again in the news after the NCB on Saturday raised a cruise rave party in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryaan Khan was present at the party and was detained for interrogation.

Who is Sameer Wankhede? Why is he 'after' Bollywood?

>Sameer Wankhede is a 2008 batch Indian Revenue Service office. Before he joined the NCB, he was in the National Investigation Agency. He had also served in the Air Intelligence Unit.

> Wankhede is apparently known for his no-nonsense attitude. When he was with the customs of the Mumbai Airport, he reportedly faced the tantrums of several celebrities attempting to evade customs duties and fines, but he used to make sure that there is no exception for anyone.

> Wankhede is reportedly known for booking many celebrities for tax evasion.

> A report said that Wankhede caught singer Mika Singh with foreign currency.

> Sameer Wankhede was the person who made sure that the World Cup trophy in 2011 was released from the Mumbai airport after paying duty.

> Wankhede is an ardent Bollywood fan and has no personal grudge against the industry. He is married to Marathi actor Kranti Redkar.

