Who is Seema Singh? NDA candidate whose nomination was rejected from Bihar's Marhaura seat

Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) suffered a major setback after the nomination of one of its key candidate, Seema Singh, was rejected by poll body authorities ahead of the Bihar assembly elections. Seema Singh was fielded by Chirag Paswan LJP(Ram Vilas) from Bihar's Marhaura assembly constituency. (X/@LJP4India)

Seema Singh was fielded by the party from Bihar's Marhaura assembly constituency, however, her nomination was rejected due to scrutiny on "technical grounds", according to a report by news agency PTI.

Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) party is a member of the National Democratic Alliance, which also includes the Bharatiya Janata Party and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United). In the alliance, while the BJP and JD(U) are fighting from 101 seats each, Paswan's LJP (Ram Vilas) is fighting from 29 seats for the 243-member Bihar assembly.

Who is Seema Singh? Seema Singh is a 42-year-old Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician who has worked in several prominent Bhojpuri movies and featured in many popular songs from the industry.

When she was fielded by the LJP (Ram Vilas), Singh was considered a strong NDA candidate from the Marhaura assembly seat.

Seema Singh is married to Saurav Singh, a resident of Bihar's Nawada district, according to a Live Hindustan report.

According to Singh's affidavit, her total income as declared in the Income Tax-Return for the assessment year 2025-26 as on March 31 was ₹ 5,48,011, and for the last assessment year it was ₹ 4,99,782.

According to her affidavit, Singh also has a criminal case pending against her, in which charges were framed but no conviction has been done. Chirag Paswan's response after nomination rejected Reacting to the cancellation of Seema Singh's nomination, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan said that this happened because of a small lapse and that the party has submitted a representation before the poll body.

"When Paswan was asked about the development, he said, “We have submitted a representation before the Election Commission. The situation has arisen because of a small lapse. Hopefully, it will be resolved,” PTI quoted Paswan as saying.

Bihar assembly elections will be conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11 and the counting will be done on November 14.