Who is Siya Goyal's lawyer? Fresh twist as accused's brother says Aashutosh Srivastava 'was never hired'

The legal battle in the Ketan Agarwal murder case has taken a turn as confusion grows over who is representing prime accused Siya Goyal. Sahil Goyal, accused Siya Goyal's brother, and their advocate arrive at Vadgaon Maval Police Station in relation to Ketan Agarwal murder case, in Lonavala on Monday. (ANI ) A day after advocate Aashutosh Srivastava publicly defended Siya Goyal and questioned the evidence of her alleged confession during police custody, another lawyer claimed to be her legal representative. Siya Goyal's brother has also denied ever hiring Srivastava. “We have never hired him (Advocate Aashutosh Srivastava), and he is not someone that we have hired from our family. I know nothing about what he is claiming,” Sahil Goyal told news agency ANI.

Who is Siya Goyal's lawyer? Advocate Vipul Dushing told reporters on Monday that he, along with his team, would be representing Siya Goyal in the case. "We are representing Siya in this case. As of now, there are no specific expectations; the case is still in its very initial stage. We will present our arguments before the court and strive to secure at least a police custody remand for her," Dushing told ANI.