Who is Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa who has the support of all Punjab Congress MLAs

Once a close associate of Amarinder Singh, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa switched his allegiance to Navjot Singh Sidhu and became part of the anti-Captain campaign.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 04:13 PM IST
Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa's name has been proposed as the next chief minister of Punjab. 

Punjab Congress MLAs have proposed the name of Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa to be the next chief minister of Punjab on Sunday. While the final announcement is yet to be made, Congress MLAs have said that Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa will become the next chief minister.

Who is Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa?

> Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa is a traditional Congressman whose association with Congress is not of one generation. His father Santokh Singh was in Congress and has served as the state unit chief twice.

> Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was the minister in charge of jails and cooperative in Amarinder Singh's government.

> Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was a close confidante of Amarinder Singh, but his allegiance then tilted to Navjot Sidhu and Sukhjinder became part of the anti-Captain campaign in the state. 

> A three-time MLA, the 62-year-old Congressman represents Dera Baba Nanak assembly constituency.

> Sukhjinder Singh has been the vice president of the Punjab Congress unit in past.

> Randhawa is known as an Akali baiter. In 2002, he became an MLA for the first time defeating Akali Dal's Nirmal Singh Kahlon.

RELATED STORIES

How Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa overtook all other frontrunners

Even before Amarinder Singh resigned, a change of guard in Punjab was being speculated as the Congress Legislature Party meeting was called before Amarinder Singh's resignation. Hours before the meeting, Amarinder Singh resigned and expressed anguish over the recent developments. Apart from Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, the names of former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar, Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa came up for consideration. While Sunil Jakhar is not an MLA and Congress MPs were not in favour of Jakhar, Bajwa's relationship with Sidhu is not cordial. Sidhu's name was also doing the rounds but an offer was made to Ambika Soni by Rahul Gandhi. Ambika Soni rejected the offer as she thinks Punjab CM should be a Sikh leader. Amarinder Singh has already made it clear that he would oppose if Sidhu is considered for the post.  

