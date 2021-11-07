Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Who is Sunil Patil, new name in Aryan Khan case? Never saw him, says Nawab Malik

BJP said Sunil Patil is linked with the NCP. Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said Sunil Patil is a fruad and he never saw him. Patil has no link with NCP, Malik said, while BJP claimed Sunil Patil is a friend of Hrishikesh Deshmukh, son of former home minister Anil Deshmukh. 
Sunil Patil is the latest name to have cropped up in connection with the Aryan Khan drugs case. (Twitter)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 04:30 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

The drugs-on-cruise case in which Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 is getting complicated with each passing day as more and more new names are cropping up with newer allegations. BJP leader Mohit Kamboj, also known as Mohit Bharatiya on Saturday took the name of Sunil Patil for the first time and termed him as the 'mastermind' behind the arrest of Aryan Khan.

But who is Sunil Patil? Here are 10 points about him as alleged in connection with the Aryan Khan case

1. The BJP claimed that Sunil Patil is linked with the Nationalist Congress Party.

2. According to Mohit Bharatiya, Sunil Patil is a friend of Hrishikesh Deshmukh, son of Maharashtra's former home minister Anil Deshmukh.

3. Sunil Patil wields considerable authority in the power corridors in Mantralaya, it has been claimed. Sunil Patil influenced the transfer of officials in the home ministry, the BJP claimed.

‘Nawab Malik confirmed that..’: BJP leader on 'Aryan was kidnapped' allegation

4. Sunil Patil, as claimed by the BJP, contacted Sam D'Souza to get in touch with the Narcotics Control Bureau. According to BJP's narrative, Sam, KP Gosavi, Manish Bhanushali, Prabhakar Sail are all known to Sunil Patil and thereby linked to the NCP.

5. A photo of Sunil Patil, KP Gosavi with a Gujarat minister has also been released claiming that their modus operandi is to 'hobnobbing' with powerful people and then cash in on that.

6. Sunil Patil had a suite booked in hotel The Lalit where he used to party with NCP leaders and ministers, the BJP alleged.

7. NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said Sunil Patil is not linked to the party.

8. Nawab Malik also said that he has never seen Sunil Patil.

9. The Maharashtra minister said Sunil Patil is a fraud

10. Malik claimed that he was contacted by Sunil Patil after his first press conference on October 6 in connection with Aryan Khan's arrest. Sunil wanted to provide some evidence in the Aryan Khan case but when Nawab Malik asked him to meet, he never turned up, Malik claimed.

