Who is Suryanarayana Doolla? IIT Bombay professor in focus in student suicide case

Suryanarayana Doolla, a professor at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, was suspended from his post of Dean (Student Affairs), with immediate effect on Monday amid an investigation into the death of 20-year-old student.

Suryanarayana Doolla was suspended from his post of Dean (Student Affairs) on Monday. (LinkedIn, HT photo)

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Doolla came into focus as he was invigilating the mid-semester examination from 11 am to 1 pm on September 18, when he saw that the student allegedly using a mobile phone during the examination and had uploaded the question paper to an AI platform to seek answers. Later in the day, the student from the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, died by suicide.

Following this, the Mumbai Police registered an FIR naming exam invigilator Doolla, along with other officials.

Deep Dive What is Suryanarayana Doolla's role at IIT Bombay? Suryanarayana Doolla is a professor in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering at IIT Bombay and served as Dean (Student Affairs) until his suspension amid the investigation into a student's suicide. Why was Suryanarayana Doolla suspended from his position? Doolla was suspended due to his involvement in an investigation following the suicide of a student who had allegedly been caught cheating during an examination, where Doolla was the invigilator. How did students at IIT Bombay respond to the allegations against Doolla? Students from IIT Bombay, especially those from the Energy Department, expressed support for Professor Doolla, rejecting the allegations against him and emphasizing that he was following institutional protocol.

Who is Suryanarayana Doolla?

Suryanarayana Doolla is a professor in IIT Bombay's Department of Energy Science and Engineering. He had also assumed the role of Dean (Student Affairs) in March three years ago, according to IIT-B's official website.

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{{^usCountry}} His academic work focuses on power electronics and power systems, where he teaches students and conducts research. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His academic work focuses on power electronics and power systems, where he teaches students and conducts research. {{/usCountry}}

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Before joining IIT Bombay, the professor worked at Machine 2 Machine in Hyderabad between 2006 and 2008. He later worked with Power Research and Development Consultants in Bengaluru in 2009.

Doolla completed his B.Tech. in Electrical Engineering from Nagarjuna University in 2000. He then pursued an MTech in Energy Systems Engineering at IIT Bombay and obtained his PhD in Power Systems from IIT Delhi in 2007.

Responsibilities at IIT Bombay

Alongside his academic work, Doolla has held several administrative responsibilities at IIT Bombay, including roles in student affairs, hostel management, and national-level entrance examinations.

According to the available information, he served as Dean (Student Affairs) from 2023. He was also the organising chairman for JEE (Advanced), CEED and UCEED in 2022.

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He had also served as a warden for Hostel 6 between 2012 and 2021 and as an associate warden for the same in 2011.

Awards and academic recognition

Doolla has received several awards for his teaching and research contributions. His recognitions include the Prof. S P Sukhatme Excellence in Teaching Award from IIT Bombay in September 2021 and the Excellence in Teaching Award from the Department of Energy Science and Engineering in 2017.

He also received the Young Faculty Award from IIT Bombay in 2009 and the Bhaskara Advanced Solar Energy Fellowship in 2017.

IIT Bombay students express support

A statement attributed to IIT Bombay students, particularly those from the Energy Department, expressed condolences to victim's family and voiced support for Doolla on Monday, just before his suspension as dean.

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“We students, especially those from the Energy Department, express our condolences to the student's family and loved ones. We stand with Prof. Doolla and reject the false allegations against him. If he resigns or is suspended, the media may present it as confirmation of the casteist remarks.” The statement was shared through an IIT Bombay student's X account.

The IIT Bombay Faculty Forum has also expressed solidarity with Doolla, stating that he was following institutional protocol after discovering that the student was in "unauthorised possession and use of a smartphone."