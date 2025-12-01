Who is Vijay Kumar Sheoran? 30-year old student from Haryana stabbed to death in UK's Worcester

A 30-year old man from Haryana studying in the United Kingdom was allegedly stabbed to death on November 25 after a verbal spat in Worcester, with police there releasing on bail the five suspects it had arrested in connection with the case. The Indian man has been identified as Vijay Kumar Sheoran of Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri.(X/@sunilsangwanckd)

The family of the 30-year old - Vijay Sheoran - has urged the government for immediate diplomatic help, seeking a full investigation and the return of his body to India.

According to initial information, cited in an earlier HT report, the attackers also were students from Haryana and Punjab. The police have not disclosed the identity of the attackers.

West Mercia Police said that they have arrested five men aged between 22 to 35 on suspicion of attempted murder. Det Insp Corry Horobin from Worcester CID said: “We have arrested five people as part of our initial enquiries and are working to establish the full circumstances of the incident.”.

Who is Vijay Sheoran?

He was studying at the University of the West of England (UWE) in Bristol.

Vijay's elder brother Ravi said he had last served in Kochi before resigning to study abroad, HT earlier reported.

Ravi said Vijay moved to UK to pursue his education on February 18 after taking voluntary retirement from his job at the Central Board of Excise and Customs department.

“We got information from West Mercia Police (UK) that Vijay was found with life-threatening injuries in Worcestershire on November 25 at about 04.15GMT. The police had arrested five persons and now they are on bail. We don’t know why my brother was killed and we have no information about the attackers,” the earlier HT report quoted Ravi as saying.

Ravi, a resident of Jagrambass village of Charkhi Dadri, said they have written to the external affairs minister seeking urgent assistance from the Indian High Commission in London for the repatriation of the body.

“Our family is shattered by this incident. We request the MEA to help us in getting my brother’s body back for the last rites. Due to the complex legal formalities and documentation in the UK, it is difficult for us to manage on our own,” Ravi said in his letter.

A crowd funding has been initiated by the Non-resident Indians so that Vijay’s body can be sent back as soon as possible, according to London based lawyer Sukhvinder Nara, who is former senior deputy advocate general in Punjab and Haryana high court.

“ I urge the Indian students coming to the UK to remain vigilant even when meeting Indian students,” he was quoted as saying.

Who were the attackers?