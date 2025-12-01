Haryana man stabbed to death in UK, kin seeks MEA’s help to bring body home

The family members of a 30-year-old student from Haryana’ Charkhi Dadri, who was stabbed to death in Worcester in the United Kingdom on November 25, urged the government for immediate diplomatic help to ensure a full investigation and to bring his body home. As per sources, the attackers are students from Haryana and Punjab and the incident occurred after a verbal spat and police have not disclosed their identification. (HT Photo)

Talking to HT over phone, deceased Vijay Sheoran’s elder brother Ravi Kumar, a resident of Jagrambass village in the Badhra subdivision of Charkhi Dadri, said that his brother went to UK to pursue his education on February18 after taking Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) from the central board of excise and customs department.

“We got information from West Mercia police (UK) that Vijay was found with life-threatening injuries in Worcestershire on November 25 at about 04.15 GMT. The police had arrested five persons and now they are on bail. We don’t know why my brother was killed and we have no information about the attackers,” he added.

The deceased was studying at the University of the West of England (UWE) in Bristol. Ravi said that they have written to the external affairs minister seeking urgent assistance from the Indian High Commission in London for the repatriation of the body.

“Our family is shattered by this incident. We request the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to help us in getting my brother’s body back for the last rites. Due to the complex legal formalities and documentation in the UK, it is difficult for us to manage on our own,” Ravi said in his letter. He added that Vijay had last served in Kochi before resigning to study abroad. Ravi has also sought support from Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini.

BJP MLA from Charkhi Dadri, Sunil Sangwan urged the Union government to ensure quick repatriation of the mortal remains of Vijay, besides demanding a fair probe into the killing.

London based lawyer Sukhvinder Nara, who is former senior deputy advocate general in Punjab and Haryana high court said that a crowd funding has been initiated by the Non-resident Indians so that the body of the Charkhi Dadri student can be expedited. “I urge the Indian students coming to the UK to remain vigilant even when meeting Indian students,” he added.

West Mercia police said that they have arrested five men aged between 22 to 35 on suspicion of attempted murder. Det insp Corry Horobin from Worcester CID said, “We have arrested five people as part of our initial enquiries and are working to establish the full circumstances of the incident.”