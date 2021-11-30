'Who let the booze in House', asks Tejashwi; alleges Bihar CM's 'liquor mafia nexus'

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, suggesting that he and the state ministers are involved in the liquor trade. Tejashwi Yadav also claimed he saw a picture of Nitish Kumar with the “liquor mafia”.

Yadav also alleged that a liquor bottle was found inside the Bihar Assembly, seeking an apology from Nitish Kumar for the 'scandal'.

“Where did the bottle of liquor come from inside the Bihar Assembly? The chief minister should inspect himself. We have seen the picture of chief minister Nitish Kumar with the liquor mafia. Nitish Kumar's ministers are free to commit crimes. The chief minister should apologise to the people of Bihar,” Tejashwi Yadav said in Patna, according to news agency ANI.

This is not the first time that Tejashwi Yadav is making allegations against Nitish Kumar. Earlier as well, the RJD leader alleged that Nitish Kumar and the state ministers are involved in the liquor trade.

"The people who sit near Chief Minister Nitish Kumar are engaged in this work. How many MLAs, how many ministers are engaged in this, everyone knows who they are. From whom is the government asking? Why don't you go and investigate yourself?" ANI quoted Yadav as saying on November 22.

The Leader of the opposition further alleged that the liquor ban in Bihar is just a hoax. "Nitish government should tell how many new liquor shops were opened in Bihar after 2005, and how many liquor shops were there in Bihar before 2005. What major action has been taken so far, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should tell. Home delivery is being done everywhere. The questions that Nitish Kumar is asking me, he should tell what action is being taken now," he added.

Tejashwi Yadav made the remarks after Janata Dal United (JDU) ministers said that if Tejashwi Yadav had any evidence of liquor being sold in Bihar then he should provide it to the government.

Tejashwi Yadav has been repeatedly alleging that the prohibition existed only on paper and poor people were being targeted for its violation while those with resources could get liquor of their choice delivered at their doorsteps.

Political turmoil has been going on in Bihar for sometime after suspected hooch tragedies have come to light from the state. In a recent incident, a total of 32 people died in Muzaffarpur after consuming spurious liquor, reported ANI.

Earlier this month, Nitish Kumar directed the state officials to take strict action against the government employees caught in an instance related to violation of liquor ban, informed Chaitanya Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary (Home). Nitish Kumar had also said that the crime rate in Bihar has come down after the liquor ban and he stands against liquor.

(With agency inputs)