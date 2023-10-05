Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Who next after Jain, Sisodia, Sanjay Singh…Kejriwal tensed: Union minister's threat

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Oct 05, 2023 10:18 AM IST

Anurag Thakur said all those who have been given honesty certificates by Kejriwal are in jail.

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said the kingpin of the liquor scam is still out but his number will come soon as the investigation is underway. "People are laughing at Kejriwal now. Tension is visible on his face. His deputy chief minister (former) is in jail, health minister (former) is in jail. And these are the people who came to power by raising slogans against corruption. His minister in Punjab had to resign within two months," Anurag Thakur said.

Kejriwal said Sanjay Singh's arrest shows PM Modi's frustration as the investigating agencies did not find anything against AAP leaders so far.

"Everyone who has been certified as honest by Kejriwal is in jail. But the kingpin is still out but not for long as investigation is going on. Satyendar Jain is in jail, Manish Sisodia is in jail. Sanjay Singh will also be in jail. Whose number is next? That will soon become media's headline," Anurag Thakur said.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh was arrested on Wednesday becoming the third AAP leader to be behind the bar. After hours of raids at Sanjay Singh's place in which, as Kejriwal claimed, ED found nothing, the AAP MP was taken into custody. The arrest was in connection with the alleged liquor scam in Delhi, the same in which Sisodia has been in jail since February. Satyendar Jain was arrested in a money laundering case.

While Anurag Thakur desisted from naming Kejriwal as the kingpin of the alleged liquor scam, BJP on Wednesday made it clear that Kejriwal is the kingpin of the scam. "I challenge Arvind Kejriwal to hold a press conference immediately and say that he hasn't taken 32 lakhs which the accused Dinesh Arora claims to have given...Let the truth come to the fore," BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said Kejriwal will soon be arrested in the liquor probe. "While Sanjay Singh has been arrested today, the spotlight will soon shift from Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia. I believe the ongoing probe will soon reach the threshold of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal," Tiwari said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Poulomi Ghosh

Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.

