WHO ‘regrets’ US withdrawal; experts fear adverse impact

A day after US President Donald Trump announced the country’s withdrawal from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the UN health body issued a statement saying it regretted the move and hoped that America would reconsider its decision. The World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters, in Geneva. (AFP)

“The World Health Organization regrets the announcement that the United States of America intends to withdraw from the Organization. WHO plays a crucial role in protecting the health and security of the world’s people, including Americans, by addressing the root causes of disease, building stronger health systems, and detecting, preventing and responding to health emergencies, including disease outbreaks, often in dangerous places where others cannot go,” said the WHO statement.

On Monday, soon after his swearing-in, Trump signed an executive order saying the President was sending a presidential letter to the United Nations secretary-general to formally notify him of the US plan to withdraw from the WHO. Trump had sought to pull out the US from WHO during his first term presidency as well. The contention largely was that WHO mismanaged the Covid-19 pandemic, and was not transparent in sharing information in a timely manner. However, his successor Joe Biden reversed the decision.

The United States was a founding member of WHO in 1948 and has participated in shaping and governing WHO’s work ever since, alongside 193 other Member States, including through its active participation in the World Health Assembly and Executive Board.

“For over seven decades, WHO and the USA have saved countless lives and protected Americans and all people from health threats. Together, we ended smallpox, and together we have brought polio to the brink of eradication. American institutions have contributed to and benefited from membership in WHO,” it said.

“We hope the United States will reconsider and we look forward to engaging in constructive dialogue to maintain the partnership between the USA and WHO, for the benefit of the health and well-being of millions of people around the globe.”

The experts also feel the decision will have an adverse impact in the long run.

Dr Pete Baker, Policy Fellow and Deputy Director of Global Health Policy at the Center for Global Development, said, “It undermines global health security and risks progress on critical issues like pandemic preparedness and antimicrobial resistance.”

He, however, added, “It is worth putting the US withdrawal into perspective that the US contributes about 15% of WHO’s budget—roughly $600 million a year. The US is also highly restrictive on how WHO can use its money. If other member states or philanthropists step up and provide more flexible funding—even if it’s less than the US provides—this could help WHO be more agile and focused in delivering its mandate.”

Baker said that the accompanying withdrawal of US support from the Pandemic Agreement negotiations is the bigger threat.

“The political support of the US for the global health security architecture is irreplaceable. If this continues, it will seriously hamper the world’s efforts to ensure preparedness for future health threats.”

Experts in India are of the opinion that the move may not impact India in a big way but will mean a set-back for the global collaborations involving health care.

K Srinath Reddy, senior public health expert, said, “In an era where multilateral cooperation is essential for collectively addressing major global health challenges that arise from pandemic threats, climate change catalysed assaults on human health and anti-microbial resistance, USA’s withdrawal from WHO is extremely unfortunate. In an interconnected and interdependent world, it will have adverse consequences not only for other countries but also for USA too.”

CK Mishra, former secretary, Union ministry of health and family welfare, added, “The WHO will not collapse because of the withdrawal but it’s definitely not good for global cooperation when multilateral orgainsations start falling apart. It also means the next biggest donor will fill the gap. There may be an impact on vaccinations, particularly new vaccines. Countries like India are dependent on technical support for which WHO will have to work out a revised strategy.”

Baker added that impact of US’ pulling out of the pandemic agreement negotiations could be bigger threat for India also. “The accompanying withdrawal of US support from the Pandemic Agreement negotiations is the bigger threat to India. The political support of the US for the global health security architecture is irreplaceable. If this continues, it will seriously hamper the world’s efforts to ensure preparedness for future health threats. $600 million is not a large amount of money for countries such as the BRICS, and it could conceivably be replaced by them, if they decide they value these outcomes.”