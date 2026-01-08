Who was Agnivesh Agarwal? Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal's son passes away at 49 due to cardiac arrest

In the emotional post on X, Anil Agarwal said Agnivesh was undergoing treatment at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York and was believed to be out of danger after a recent skiing accident.

Agnivesh studied at Mayo College in Rajasthan's Ajmer and later went on to establish Fujairah Gold, before serving as Chairman of Hindustan Zinc, one of Vedanta Group's key companies.

Recalling his son's journey, Anil Agarwal said Agnivesh was born in Bihar's Patna on June 3, 1976, and grew up to become a respected business leader and a compassionate individual.

Anil Agarwal is the founder and chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited, a natural resources company, and also heads the Anil Agarwal Foundation, which undertakes the group's philanthropic initiatives.

Anil Agarwal, announcing the demise of his son on Wednesday, said the it was the "darkest" day of his life.

Agnivesh Agarwal, Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal's son, died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 49 in what the latter described as a "medical setback" during treatment following a skiing accident in the US.

"We believed the worst was behind us. But fate had other plans, and a sudden cardiac arrest snatched our son away from us. No words can describe the pain of a parent who must bid goodbye to his child. A son is not meant to leave before his father. This loss has shattered us in ways we are still trying to comprehend," Anil Agarwal wrote.

Agnivesh was many things -- a sportsman, a musician, a leader..., Anil Agarwal wrote, adding, "Yet, beyond all titles and achievements, he remained simple, warm, and deeply human," Agarwal said, adding that he was not only his son but but his "friend", "pride" and "world".

Kiran and I are broken, Anil Agarwal said in his post. “And yet, in our grief, we remind ourselves that the thousands of young people who work across Vedanta are also our children,” he added.

Anil Agarwal said they shared a dream to ensure that no child sleeps hungry, no child is denied education, every woman stands on her own feet, and every young Indian has meaningful work.

Referring to Agnivesh as ‘Agni’, Agarwal said that he had promised that more than 75 per cent of what they earn “would be given back to society”.

PM Modi condoles Agnivesh's demise Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning extended his condolences to Anil Agarwal over the sudden demise of Agnivesh.

"The untimely passing of Agnivesh Agarwal is deeply shocking and saddening. The depth of your grief is evident in this touching tribute. Praying that you and your family find continued strength and courage. Om Shanti," PM Modi posted on X.

Anil Agarwal thanked friends, colleagyes and well-wishers for always being their for Agnivesh.

“There was so much life ahead of him. So many dreams yet to be lived. His absence leaves a void for his family and friends. We thank all his friends, colleagues and well-wishers for always being there for him,” Agarwal wrote in the X post, ending it with the message that he will try carrying his son's “light forward”.