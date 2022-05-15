Who was Devasahayam Pillai — 1st Indian layman to be declared saint by Pope?

Devasahayam Pillai, who fought casteism in India, was Sunday declared a saint by the Vatican, becoming the first Indian layman to be canonised. Blessed Devasahayam Pillai was canonised by Pope Francis during a Mass in St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.

All you need to know about Devasahayam Pillai:

Devasahayam was born on April 23, 1712, as Neelakanta Pillai into a Hindu upper-caste family, at Nattalam in Kanyakumari district, which was part of the erstwhile Travancore kingdom.

He later took the name of "Lazarus" or "Devasahayam" in Malayalam which translates to "God is my help".

He worked in the court of Travancore’s Maharaja Marthanda Varma when he was instructed into the Catholic faith by a Dutch naval commander.

"While preaching, he particularly insisted on the equality of all people, despite caste differences. This aroused the hatred of the higher classes, and he was arrested in 1749. After enduring increasing hardships, he received the crown of martyrdom when he was shot on January 14, 1752," a note prepared by the Vatican earlier had said.

Sites linked with his life and death are in Kottar Diocese in the Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu.

Devasahayam was declared Blessed on December 2, 2012, in Kottar, 300 years after his birth.

Devasahayam was recommended for the process of Beatification by the Vatican in 2004, at the request of the Kottar diocese, Tamil Nadu Bishops' Council and the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India.

A miracle attributed to Devasahayam Pillai was recognised by Pope Francis in 2014, clearing the path to his canonisation in 2022.

(With agency inputs)

