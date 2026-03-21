Who was Farsa Baba? Cow vigilante whose death on highway triggered protests in UP's Mathura

In the wee hours of the Saturday morning, Chandrashekhar, also known as 'Farsa Baba' or ‘Farse Wale Baba’, was run over by a truck on the Agra-Delhi highway near Mathura. As per the district administration and the police, Farsa Baba and his disciple were “checking” a container truck on the highway on suspicion that it was carrying cows. Amid limited visibility in the morning fog, another truck ran over Baba, and he died soon after. Chandrashekhar Baba, also known as Farsa Baba, was killed in a road accident in Mathura. (X/@deepaksharmazad)

The locals became angry over the death, alleging that “cow smugglers” ran over the self-styled godman and cow vigilante, and demanded a swift polive action. Police, however, said that another truck rammed into Baba and his disciple, who were on a motor bike, due to low visibility caused by dense fog on the highway.

The supporters, in protest, blocked the highway and also vandalised the police vans.

Shailesh Kumar Pandey, deputy inspector general of police, Agra range, speaking to reporters, said, "The situation is now under control. Authorities confirmed it was a road accident with no cattle involved, and arrests have been made. Strict action will follow against those involved in violence, while a full investigation is underway."

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Who was Farsa Baba? 'Farsa Baba' was a ‘gau rakshak’ (cow protector or vigilante) who was very well known in the Mathura region for his stated mission of “saving” cows from being “smuggled and slaughtered”. He had gained a cult status among the followers in the Braj region in Uttar Pradesh.

His original name is Chandrashekhar, but he was popular among the followers as 'Farsa Baba' because he carried a 'farsa' (a traditional axe-like weapon) wherever he went. He was actively involved in preventing cow smuggling and slaughtering, and was very well known among other gau rakshak groups.

Baba also ran a gau raksha dal or group in Ajanokh. The group operated out of a gaushala or cow shelter, and had several members working across the Braj region. His last rites were also performed at the Ajanokh gaushala.

Details on his exact age and family background were not immediately available, though he lived the life of a sadhu or ascetic dedicated to his defined religious cause.