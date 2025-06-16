Who was Sheetal? Haryana-based model found dead in Sonipat canal

A Haryana-based model, identified as Sheetal, has been found dead in a canal in the state’s Sonipat district with her throat slit, said police on Monday. The woman had left her house two days back on June 14, and a missing report was filed for her in Panipat. Sheetal’s sister Neha had reportedly filed a missing report in Panipat on June 14.(X/@UmeshThakran007)

Her body was found in a canal in Sonipat’s Kharkhoda area, confirmed police.

Who was Sheetal?

The victim, identified as Sheetal alias Simmy Chaudhry, was a model who worked in the Haryana music industry. Before her modelling career, Sheetal worked at a hotel in Karnal. She recently started working in the music industry six months ago.

Sheetal originally hailed from Panipat’s Khalila Majra village, according to a report by The Tribune.

According to Sonipat police, the police reached the spot where Sheetal’s body was found and have initiated an investigation.

"We received information about the presence of the body of a woman in a canal. Police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. In the process of identifying the body, it was found that a missing report for a woman, Sheetal, had been filed in Panipat. The Police are undertaking further actions,” ANI quoted Sonipat ACP Headquarters Ajit Singh as saying.

What did Sheetal's sister say?

Sheetal’s sister, Neha, filed a missing report in Panipat on June 14 after she did not come back home from a shoot for a Haryanvi album in the state’s Ahar village, said Sonipat ACP (headquarters) Ajeet Singh.

According to Neha, Sheetal called her on the night of June 14 and said that her former friend, identified as Sunil from Panipat, had reached the shooting venue and beat her up.

“She also told me that Sunil was mounting pressure on her to go with her. Thereafter, her phone disconnected, and she was unreachable. On Sunday, Sunil’s car slipped into a canal in Delhi, and he was taken out by a passerby, but my sister was not in the car. We suspect that Sunil killed my sister, and he is concocting a false story. He is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Panipat,” Neha added.

Neha alleged that Sheetal had befriended Sunil while working at his hotel in Karnal.

“Sunil mounted pressure on her to tie a knot, but she came to know that he was already married and the father of two kids. Then, Sheetal left the job, but the hotel owner continued to chase her,” she added.

With inputs from Sunil Rahar