Haryana model's body found in canal days after disappearance

The body of Sheetal, a model associated with the Haryana music industry, was found in a canal in Kharkhauda, Sonipat, police confirmed on Monday. She had been missing since June 14. Sheetal had been missing since June 14.(X - @Rrajora07)

“We received information about the presence of the body of a woman in a canal. Police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. In the process of identifying the body, it was found that a missing report for a woman, Sheetal, had been filed in Panipat. The Police are undertaking further actions,” police told ANI.

According to India Today, late last night, the Sonipat Police took possession of the body and sent it for post-mortem to a civil hospital.

The Sonipat Police has launched a thorough investigation into the murder.