Six months after Karnataka woman disappeared, boyfriend held for murder

Six months after a 26-year-old woman disappeared from Gadag in Karnataka, police have arrested her boyfriend for allegedly murdering her and burying her body in an attempt to destroy evidence. Gadag woman’s boyfriend held six months after her murder and burial.(PTI File)

The accused, 28-year-old Satish Hiremath, was taken into custody on Sunday following a detailed investigation. The deceased has been identified as Madhushree Angadi, a resident of Narayanapura village in Gadag taluk. Satish also hails from the same village.

The two had been in a relationship for six years. However, Madhushree’s parents opposed the relationship and sent her to stay with relatives in Gadag town.

However, on the night of December 16 last year, Madhushree left her relative’s home and disappeared. With no sign of her return, her family filed a missing person’s complaint at Betageri police station on January 12, 2025.

Gadag superintendent of police, BS Namegouda, said, “Madhushree had been pressing her boyfriend to marry her, leading to frequent arguments.”

During the inquiry, it was revealed that Satish had taken her to a farmhouse near Narayanapura that night, where a heated confrontation took place. In a fit of rage, he strangled her with a veil and buried her body nearby.

Accused worked at fuel station, secretly scattered girlfriend’s remains

Satish then resumed work at a petrol bunk, pretending to have no knowledge of her disappearance. “To avoid suspicion, he periodically visited the burial site to scatter her remains and destroy evidence,” SP Namegouda said.

Initially, Satish told police he had dropped Madhushree off on the outskirts of town on a two-wheeler and did not know what happened after that. Police briefly considered the possibility that the two had eloped, but her continued silence raised suspicion.

A crucial breakthrough came through technical evidence, Madhushree’s phone had pinged from a location that contradicted Satish’s version of events. When confronted, Satish confessed to the murder and led officers to the burial spot.

“As soon as we received information about the incident during interrogation, our officers registered a murder case and initiated a thorough investigation. The accused has been taken into custody, and we are planning to take him into police custody for further investigation and evidence collection,” the senior officer added.

Police have recovered some skeletal remains, though Madhushree’s skull is yet to be found. Forensic analysis and further investigation are ongoing.

With PTI inputs