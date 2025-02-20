Why did BJP pick Rekha Gupta over Parvesh Verma as Delhi CM?

Rekha Gupta, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Shalimar Bagh, was on Thursday sworn in as the new Delhi chief minister at a grand ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta.(AP)

The 50-year-old leader was picked ahead of prominent leaders including Parvesh Verma, Vijender Gupta, and Ashish Sood to lead the BJP's first government after 27 years.

But why was Gupta chosen over the likes of Parvesh Verma, the BJP's “giant killer” who defeated none other Arvind Kejriwal in the AAP convenor's bastion New Delhi?



Here are the possible reasons:-

BJP's big women voters outreach



Rekha Gupta's appointment as the Delhi CM showcases BJP's strategy to consolidate support of women voters, who played a key role in its election victory. In its ‘Sankalp Patra’, the saffron party promised sops for women including monthly financial assistance of ₹2,500.

The BJP is hoping to shatter the perception that it relies on women voters for winning elections, but does not appoint them as CMs.

Gupta will now be the second woman chief minister in the country after TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal).

Consolidation of trader community

The new Delhi CM Rekha Gupta hails from the Baniya community, primarily traders. The trader community has been a core voter of the BJP since the Vajpayee-Advani era.

A BJP leader told HT,"Baniyas have been the backbone of BJP’s Delhi unit. While the government’s policies are inclusive, Gupta’s appointment will further cement that relationship."

Rewarding grassroots leaders

While congratulating Rekha Gupta, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X,"Congratulations to Smt. Rekha Gupta Ji on taking oath as Delhi's Chief Minister. She has risen from the grassroots, being active in campus politics, state organisation, municipal administration and now MLA as well as Chief Minister. I am confident she will work for Delhi's development with full vigour. My best wishes to her for a fruitful tenure."

Gupta's elevation as CM highlights BJP's focus on grooming young leaders. The move also rejects notion that the party promotes leaders from outside.