...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

CBSE class 12 pass percentage falls by 3.19% this year? Experts list reasons behind marginal fall

The CBSE class 12 pass percentage stood at 85.2%, a decline from last year’s 88.39%. 

Published on: May 13, 2026 02:55 pm IST
By HT News Desk
Advertisement

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the class 12 result 2026 on Wednesday afternoon.

CBSE class 12 results are out.(HT Photo/File)

This year, 17,80,365 students registered for the CBSE Class 12 examinations, out of which 17,68,968 appeared and 15,07,109 students passed. The overall pass percentage stood at 85.2%, down by 3.19 percentage points from last year’s 88.39%.

Girls outperformed boys by 6.73 percentage points. Trivandrum recorded the highest pass percentage at 95.62%, while Prayagraj recorded the lowest at 72.43%.

Among children with special needs (CWSN) candidates, the pass percentage is 90.16%.

Why the pass percentage declined this year

Explaining the possible reasons behind the decline, Dr Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu Public School, said, “A slight decline in CBSE Class 12 results may be attributed to a combination of factors rather than any single reason.”

“To come up with a definitive conclusion, we would need to study the trend for at least the next few years and compare them with the average pass ratios for a few years before the introduction of OSM. This will allow us to make a firm conclusion about the real pattern. It is important to highlight at this juncture that the OSM introduction is the right way forward,” he added.

Where to check 2026 class 12th results

Students who appeared for the board examinations can access their marks through official platforms, including results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in, and results.gov.in.

Results are also available on the UMANG mobile app and through SMS services.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

pass percentage cbse cbse result cbse results
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / CBSE class 12 pass percentage falls by 3.19% this year? Experts list reasons behind marginal fall
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.