CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Board opens marks upload window for Class 12 students of West Asian countries
The window to upload Class 12 marks for students in West Asian countries has opened, and schools can upload the marks till April 17, 2026.
The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the assessment scheme for the declaration of CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 in West Asian countries. The assessment scheme is available to candidates on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
The window to upload Class 12 marks for students in West Asian countries has opened, and schools can upload the marks till April 17, 2026.
As per the assessment scheme issued by the Board, in subjects where examinations have been conducted, actual performance in the examination may be taken into account for the declaration of results.
However, in subjects where examinations have not been conducted, to make a reliable and valid scheme, it is necessary to examine the various cases based on whether examinations were conducted or not.
Schools are expected to be doubly sure that the uploaded performance is correct. No request for correction of marks because of wrong entry or mistake of any sort shall be considered. Hence, due care should be
taken while uploading marks by schools. As per the official assessment scheme, all the schools will seal the records of the results of all the examinations, including answer books of all the assessments, under the signature of the principal and vice principal and will keep the record in safe custody of the principal of the school for subsequent verification by the Board.
CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Board issues notice on assessment scheme for result declaration in Middle East region
CBSE has further informed that the facility of providing photocopies and, thereafter, verification of marks/re-evaluation will be applicable only for the subjects whose examinations have been conducted. Also, a compartment exam will be conducted for students who do not meet the qualifying criteria in one subject and will be placed in the compartment category if the situation permits.
This year, the Class 12 board exam commenced on February 17 and will conclude on April 10, 2026. The exam started with Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, and Shorthand subjects and will end with the Legal Studies subject. The exam is held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. Around 44 lakh students have registered for Class 10 and 12 exams this year. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of CBSE.
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