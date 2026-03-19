The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued a notice on the assessment scheme for the declaration of the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 in the Middle East region. Candidates who want to check the notice can find it on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Board issues notice on assessment scheme for result declaration in Middle East region

As per the official assessment scheme, the results shall be prepared for students who appeared in all exams, students who appeared in 4 exams, students who appeared in 3 exams, students who appeared in 2 exams, and private students registered under the compartment category.

The result of students who have appeared in all exams will be based on their performance in the examinations.

Students who have appeared in 4 exams will have results on the basis of the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects for the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.

The results of students who appeared in 3 exams will be announced based on the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects for the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.

Those students who have appeared in 2 exams, the results will be declared based on the average of the marks of two subjects in the remaining subjects.

Lastly, students who registered for only up to 2 subjects in 2025 or earlier will have their results based on their performance.

The Board has further clarified that the results prepared using the assessment scheme will be final. No special examination will be conducted under any circumstances, except those conducted by CBSE as per its declared policy. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of CBSE.