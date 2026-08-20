Why did govt remove barriers outside Pakistan High Commission? Delhi’s tit-for-tat response to Islamabad’s action

Indian authorities removed queue management barriers and unauthorised structures outside the Pakistan High Commission in a tit-for-tat action following the removal of certain structures outside the Indian mission in Islamabad, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
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Authorities used heavy machinery on Wednesday to demolish the structures near the visa section of the Pakistan High Commission, located on a small road outside the mission’s compound, the people said on condition of anonymity.
The action was taken two days after authorities in Islamabad removed some barricades and parking poles on a road outside the Indian High Commission within the high-security diplomatic enclave, located a short distance from the foreign ministry, the people said. Pakistani authorities went ahead with the action despite a formal protest from the Indian side, contending that it was part of a project to widen the road.
Deep Dive
What prompted the Indian government to remove barriers outside the Pakistan High Commission?
The removal of barriers by the Indian government was a tit-for-tat response to Pakistan's dismantling of structures outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.
How did Pakistan react to US Ambassador Sergio Gor's remarks about Jammu and Kashmir?
Pakistan reacted strongly by summoning the US charge d'affaires and expressing condemnation, labeling Gor's remarks as irresponsible and inconsistent with international law.
What are the implications of Gor's visit on US travel advisories for Jammu and Kashmir?
Gor indicated that the US would consider downgrading its Level 4 'Do Not Travel' advisory for Jammu and Kashmir, suggesting improvements in security that could boost tourism.
Rezaul Hasan Laskar is Foreign Editor with the Hindustan Times, which he joined in 2015. He began as a journalist in his hometown of Shillong in northeast India and has worked in newspapers and wire services over the years. He moved to New Delhi in 1997 and initially focused on defence, national security, Jammu and Kashmir and the northeast, while also working of foreign policy and international relations. He has been part of the media delegation accompanying PMs on foreign visits and has reported from destinations ranging from Tibet to Ukraine. Between 2007 and 2013, he was the Press Trust of India correspondent in Pakistan, one of only two Indian journalists allowed to report from the country. He extensively covered Pakistan’s domestic politics and the life of the common people, as well as the fallout of the 2008 Mumbai attacks on India-Pakistan relations and the subsequent trial in Pakistan of the suspects involved in the attack. As part of his reportage in Pakistan, he travelled the breadth of the country, from the Swat Valley to Balochistan. Reza’s first gig in journalism was writing a weekly music column, and music – especially classic rock – remains a keen interest. He is also a movie buff and a keen photographer.
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Home/India News/Why did govt remove barriers outside Pakistan High Commission? Delhi’s tit-for-tat response to Islamabad’s action
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