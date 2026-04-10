Why NHRC issued notice to MeitY over app ‘promoting’ extramarital relationships | What we know

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) seeking a detailed report on the functioning and legality of the social networking platform Gleeden, following a complaint that flagged concerns over its impact on individuals and society. The NHRC raised concerns over Gleeden's alignment with India's social framework, seeking a report from MeitY on its legality and impact on society. (Pexels)

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The action comes after the Commission took cognisance of a complaint filed by the Sewa Nyaya Utthan Foundation, which alleged that Gleeden facilitates extramarital relationships by connecting married individuals for discreet interactions.

The complaint claimed that nearly 40 lakh Indian users, both men and women, are active on the platform, raising questions about its scale and potential consequences. It also flagged issues such as misuse through fake identities, possible exploitation of women, lack of regulatory oversight, and the risk of minors accessing the platform.

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NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo, in a post on X, said the complaint suggested that the platform promotes digital services “purely for adultery and sexual invitations”. He warned that such relationships, when exposed, could lead to breakdowns in marriages, domestic violence, and in extreme cases, suicides. “Extramarital sexual relationships formed discreetly can lead to the breakdown of marital relationships and domestic violence when exposed,” he wrote.