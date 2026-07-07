Why Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is migraine for Rawalpindi

The political crisis in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) has intensified weeks ahead of the territory's July 27 Legislative Assembly elections, with the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) expanding its campaign from economic demands to a broader movement seeking political rights, self-rule and institutional reforms.

The latest phase of the unrest comes after Pakistan's authorities banned the JAAC, launched a security crackdown and imposed restrictions.

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The latest phase of the unrest comes after Pakistan's authorities banned the JAAC, launched a security crackdown and imposed restrictions, including internet shutdowns and prohibitory orders, while the group has called for a boycott of the upcoming elections.

From economic grievances to political movement

The JAAC emerged in 2023 as a grassroots platform protesting rising electricity tariffs, wheat prices and other economic hardships. Over time, however, the movement broadened its agenda, framing its campaign around what it describes as the "right to ownership and self-rule".

Its demands were eventually consolidated into a 38-point charter, with one of its central demands being the abolition of 12 reserved refugee seats in the PoJK Legislative Assembly — an issue that has become the focal point of the current standoff.

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{{^usCountry}} Negotiations between the JAAC and the local and federal governments culminated in an agreement on October 4, 2025. However, the organisation has alleged that the agreement was never fully implemented. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Negotiations between the JAAC and the local and federal governments culminated in an agreement on October 4, 2025. However, the organisation has alleged that the agreement was never fully implemented. {{/usCountry}}

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In April this year, the JAAC warned that failure to honour the commitments would lead to an indefinite shutdown, transport blockades, a long march from Bhimber to Muzaffarabad and a prolonged sit-in outside the Legislative Assembly.

Crackdown before long march

As preparations for the June long march gathered pace, authorities shifted from negotiations to enforcement, according to the group.

Tensions escalated on the night of June 6-7 after security personnel allegedly targeted JAAC leader Umar Nazir Kashmiri. Kashmiri survived the attack, while one of his associates, Shahzaib Habib, was killed, according to the organisation.

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The administration subsequently imposed Section 144, suspended internet and mobile services and deployed around 14,000 additional paramilitary personnel, including members of the Sindh Rangers and Punjab Constabulary, to contain the protests.

Days earlier, on June 5, PoJK's Home Department had officially declared the JAAC a banned organisation by placing it on the First Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 2014.

Despite the ban, protesters from Bhimber, Mirpur, Kotli and several other districts proceeded with the long march towards Muzaffarabad on June 8 and 9.

Pakistan's federal government has maintained that the 12 refugee seats cannot be abolished, with federal adviser Rana Sanaullah telling the Senate on June 10 that the seats enjoy constitutional protection following a recent ruling by the PoJK Supreme Court.

What the situation highlights

The crackdown on innocent Kashmiris by Pakistan's security forces has exposed Pakistan’s long-standing propaganda that the interests of Kashmiri Muslims are best served with Pakistan.

These incidents belie Pakistan’s claims of championing the cause of Indian Kashmiri Muslims while it ill-treats Kashmiris in its own backyard.

Kashmiri Diaspora, which has often been used by the Pakistan establishment to corner India on Jammu and Kashmir, has called Pakistan’s bluff and is at the forefront of identifying Pakistan as an oppressor and violator of Human Rights in PoJK.

Jammu and Kashmir, has called Pakistan’s bluff and is at the forefront of identifying Pakistan as an oppressor and violator of Human Rights in PoJK. Fragile security situations in Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and PoJK-GB signify that Pakistan is a weak and failed state and, therefore, not conducive for attracting international investors.

Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and PoJK-GB signify that Pakistan is a weak and failed state and, therefore, not conducive for attracting international investors. The local PoJK government, which is a stooge of the Pakistani federal government, has completely failed to address the basic issues raised by the JAAC.

The current protests in PoJK and Pakistan’s high-handedness in dealing with the situation in PoJK highlight the Pak security establishment’s mindset of Punjabi supremacy while showing little regard for other ethnicities, including Baloch, Pashtun and now Kashmiris.

Sit-ins continue despite restrictions

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Nearly a month after the ban, protests continue across PoJK, with demonstrators maintaining six permanent sit-in camps in Rawalakot district.

The protest sites have witnessed participation from women, elderly residents and children, reflecting the movement's growing social support despite sustained pressure from authorities.

The protesters have alleged shortages of food and medicines, arbitrary detentions, repeated police raids and restrictions on media and internet services.

According to the JAAC, 56 protesters have either been killed or reported missing since June 9, following an alleged firing by Pakistani security forces. Independent verification of the claims remains difficult because of communication restrictions in the region.

Multiple mediation efforts involving opposition leaders, lawyers, journalists and political representatives have so far failed to break the deadlock.

Election boycott call

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The JAAC has announced a boycott of the July 27 Legislative Assembly elections, arguing that credible polls cannot be held under the prevailing circumstances.

Core committee member Umar Nazir Kashmiri said on June 29 that activists associated with the Public Rights Movement would stay away from the elections until the group's demands are addressed.

Another JAAC leader, Sardar Aman, warned that if restrictions and supply blockades continue, protesters could consider opening alternative supply and communication routes through Jammu and Kashmir in India to sustain the protest camps.

Diaspora protests gather momentum

The developments have also triggered demonstrations among the Kashmiri diaspora in several countries, including the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Australia, Denmark and the United States.

Protests have been held outside Pakistani diplomatic missions in London, Manchester, Bradford and Birmingham, while more than 60 British MPs, led by Labour MP Imran Hussain, reportedly wrote to the UK Foreign Secretary on June 7 seeking clarification from Islamabad and urging de-escalation.

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On July 5, thousands of protesters participated in a "London Long March" from Parliament Square to the Pakistan High Commission, where participants included members of the Kashmiri diaspora as well as representatives of Baloch, Pashtun and Sindhi groups critical of Pakistan's security establishment.