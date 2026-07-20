'Why lathi-charge a non-violent protest?': Shashi Tharoor slams action on CJP protesters

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday, expressing concern over the lathi charge on Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters, questioned the use of force against non-violent protesters and urged the government to allow discussions on "burning issues" in Parliament.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor attends a two-day literary festival, 'A Royal Festival of Letters', held to honour the literary legacy of Princess Aswathi Thirunal Gouri Lakshmi Bayi of the Travancore Royal Family, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tharoor condemned the use of force against peaceful protesters and argues that just as protests should remain non-violent, Parliament should logically prioritise discussing urgent national issues to represent the voice of the people. Track CJP's July 20 march here

‘Lathi-charge is non-violence’

Speaking to ANI, Tharoor said, "When a non-violent protest is taking place, what is the reason for a lathi-charge? Lathi charge is not an act of non-violence. It is an act of violence. I don't understand the logic of this. Similarly, here in Parliament, everyone knows these are burning issues across the country. It would be logical to have a discussion on them. Parliament is supposed to be the place where we can ventilate the voice of the people, the concerns of the people. Once we do that, we all know the government has a majority."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

Tharoor attributed the House disruptions to the government's refusal to hold discussions, asserting that Parliament should function as a deliberative forum for debate rather than acting as a mere notice board for passing government bills without scrutiny. Tharoor stated that such cooperation must be a "give and take" process, where the opposition will assist in House proceedings if the government permits discussions on key issues.

‘Refusing discussion led to this’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"But right now, just refusing a discussion is what has led to today's disruption because the opposition wanted these issues up there, wanted an opportunity to talk about them on the floor of the house. If Parliament is not for raising these issues, then honestly, what is it for? I mean, it can't just be a sort of notice board for the government to announce its bills and get them passed with a rubber stamp. That's not what Parliament is all about. It should be a forum where all these views can be heard, discussed, debated as necessary and then passed," he said.

ALSO READ | 'Allow me to leave hospital': Wangchuk issues appeal, seeks to join Parliament march

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He emphasised the democratic principle that while the government has the majority to pass legislation, the Opposition must be granted the platform to voice constituent concerns and debate policies before they are enacted.

"As the old saying goes, the Opposition must have its say because the government will have its way. They have the majority. But at least let parliament be a forum where these concerns can be heard, can be truly ventilated and voiced, where various people can represent the views of their constituents. Then the government can disagree," he said.

"The Prime Minister has sought cooperation from the opposition. We'll cooperate if they cooperate. The idea should be that there should be mutual cooperation. Let them permit certain discussions. This has got to be give and take. That's the way Parliament is supposed to function," he added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, both houses adjourned for 2 pm due to disruption and ruckus.