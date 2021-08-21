Why no mention of Article 370 at Opposition leaders meet, asks ex-J&K minister

Former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) minister Sajad Lone has questioned the justification of the presence of representatives from the region at a meeting of Opposition leaders on Friday if they could not convince them to talk about Constitution’s nullified Article 370. In a series of tweets on Saturday, he referred to the presence of National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader at the meeting and added they became part of the “process that abandons Article 370” in its discourse.

Lone pointed out there was no mention of Article 370, which was nullified in 2019 to strip J&K of its special status, at the meeting even as the Opposition parties sought early elections and restoration of the statehood for the region. “No mention of Article 370 in opposition parties meet. In wonderment how can J and K leaders justify their presence in the meeting if they could not convince the leaders to talk about 370. BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) anti 370’stance is clear. What is the national opposition stance,” tweeted Lone.

Leaders of 19 parties met virtually on Friday as part of efforts to build unity ahead of the 2024 national elections.

Lone said Parliament or courts can restore Article 370. “Courts we have to wait. It is a long process. In parliament we know BJP won’t restore it. The quietude of opposition parties suggest they won’t either. Then who will,” he said in another tweet. He added J&K’s leadership should seek “national support” for the restoration of Article 370. “For heavens sake. Let us at least resolve that if we can’t facilitate we will not impede either. Leaders from j and k should either get the national opposition endorse demand for 370 so that at the national level there is some hope at a future date or just keep out of it.”

He said J&K leaders became a part of a national opposition that abandons Article 370 and irked the ruling party, which is not known for tolerance and hence puts even statehood at risk.

Lone’s People’s Conference last year quit an alliance that was formed for the restoration of J&K’s special status. The alliance includes NC and PDP.