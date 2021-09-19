Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Why only 2-3 airbags? Nitin Gadkari has a concern for middle-class car owners
india news

Why only 2-3 airbags? Nitin Gadkari has a concern for middle-class car owners

The Union minister said that the poor and middle-class in the country also deserve ‘adequate protection’.
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 10:23 PM IST
Union minister Nitin Gadkari(Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said small cars should have adequate safety measures as a large number of lower middle-class people buy these cars. He also expressed his concern about automakers providing eight airbags in large cars which are brought by people who fall under the higher-income category.

The Union minister of road transport and highways while speaking to news agency PTI also appealed to automakers to include more airbags in small cars and said his appeal was to ensure safety and prevent deaths due to car accidents.

The Union minister said that the poor and middle-class in the country also deserve ‘adequate protection’.

Gadkari’s remarks come after the automobile industry raised issues that high taxes and stricter safety and emission norms for vehicles have made cars more expensive. “Mostly, lower middle-class people buy small economy cars and if their car won't have airbags and when accidents happen, then it may result in deaths. So, I appeal to all car manufacturers to provide a minimum of six airbags across all variants and segments of the vehicle,” the Union minister said.

RELATED STORIES

“For rich people, you (referring to automakers) offer eight airbags and for economy model cars which are used by lower middle-class people, you will offer only two-three airbags. How come?,” Gadkari asked. He however acknowledged that adding airbags will increase car costs by at least 3,000 - 4,000.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nitin gadkari
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Assembly elections 2022: As Punjab gets a new CM, here's all you need to know

News updates from HT: Amarinder Singh extends best wishes to Charanjit Channi

HT THIS DAY: Sept 20, 2010 — India in big boys’ league

Monsoon normal despite heavy rainfall in September
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP