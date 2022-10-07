Why so much diffidence: Cong leader Manish Tewari on India abstaining from Xinjiang resolution vote

As India on Thursday abstained on a draft resolution at the United National Human Rights Council calling for a debate on the human rights situation in China's Xinjiang region, Congress MP Manish Tewari questioned the decision and asked why there is so much diffidence when it comes to China. To support his charge of unassertiveness on the issue of China, the Congress leader said the government does not agree to a Parliamentary debate on Chinese incursions; the ministry of external affairs refuses to accord political clearance to parliamentarians to visit Taiwan.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also condemned India's move and termed it as a journey from 'red eyes to blind eyes'.

The draft resolution on holding a debate on the human rights situation in Xinjiang was rejected in the 47-member council after 19 members voted against it. 11 including India, Brazil, Mexico and Ukraine, abstained from voting while 17 members voted in favour. The Indian side did not offer any explanation for why it abstained from voting.

People familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times India has traditionally voted against or abstained on such country-specific resolutions at the UNHRC. China’s presence within the UNHRC was believed to be a factor in the decision since any backing for the Xinjiang issue by India could have led to similar moves by China on other issues.

