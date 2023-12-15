‘Why unemployed youth being driven for such act’: Congress MP on Parliament security breach

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday raised concern about unemployment, suggesting a possible link with Wednesday’s Lok Sabha security breach incident. The Congress MP questioned the suspects being reportedly unemployed, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi must look into it.

Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh (ANI)

“Unemployment is a very big issue. Why Unemployed Youth are being driven for such desperate Act on the day Parliament was attacked by terrorists is something which all politicians and particularly PM Narendra Modi must deliberate,” the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh wrote on X, sharing a graphic from HT.

On the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament terror attack, a major security breach occurred when two intruders entered the Lok Sabha chamber during Zero Hour on Wednesday.

The men leapt into the house holding gas canisters. They released yellow gas and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

Visuals depicted a man jumping from the visitor's gallery of the Lok Sabha as members discussed urgent public matters, with BJP MP Khagen Murmu addressing, resulting in brief commotion.

Simultaneously, two others, including a woman, sprayed coloured gas and shouted slogans outside the Parliament premises.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has filed a case under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against six individuals apprehended in connection with the incident.

Who are the suspects?

Sagar Sharma (26)

Son of a carpenter, he completed studies up to Class 12 but had to drop out due to financial constraints. Currently, he operates an e-rickshaw in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Manoranjan Devarajegowda (34)

An engineering graduate actively involved in assisting his father with farming duties in Mallapura village, Hassan district of Karnataka.

Neelam Singh (37)

Holds an MPhil in Sanskrit and has qualified for NET, HTET, and CTET. Engaged in preparation for the Haryana civil services examination.

Amol Dhanraj Shinde (25)

Completed Class 12 in Latur district of Maharashtra and is currently preparing for Indian Army and police recruitment examinations.

Lalit Jha

Identified as a teacher, as per information available on his Instagram profile. He is a resident of Kolkata.

