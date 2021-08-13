Widespread, heavy rain likely over east UP, Bihar, Himachal, U’khand till Aug 15

Widespread rain is likely to continue over east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and northeastern states till August 15. Thereafter, widespread and heavy rain will pick up over Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh due to likely formation of a low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal, according to India Meteorological Department.

The monsoon trough is lying to the north of its normal position. Western end of the monsoon trough is very likely to remain north of its normal position during the next five days. However, its eastern end is likely to shift gradually southwards from August 15 onwards.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over west Bihar and its neighbourhood. It is likely to persist during the next 48 hours and become less marked thereafter. Strong lower level southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India are likely to continue during the next four days. A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal around August 15 and may lead to formation of a low pressure area over the same region during the subsequent 48 hours.

Under the influence of theses systems,current spell of widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely to continue over northeast India and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till August 15. Isolated extremely heavy rain is also likely over Assam and Meghalaya during August 12 and 13. Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain is very likely to continue over east Uttar Pradesh and Bihar till August 14 and reduce thereafter. Isolated very heavy rain is likely over east Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on August 12.

Scattered to widespread rainfall is very likely over Western Himalayan region during the next five days. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till August 15.

Under the influence of likely formation of cyclonic circulation over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal around August 15 and subsequent formation of a low pressure area during the next 48 hours, widespread rainfall activity is likely over Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely over Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh till August 17.