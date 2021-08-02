Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Widespread, heavy rain to continue over parts of central, NW India
india news

Widespread, heavy rain to continue over parts of central, NW India

IMD issued a warning for thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain over and adjoining areas of Bhiwani, Charkhidadri, Matanhail, Kosli, Narnaul, Mahendergarh, Kotputly, Viratnagar, Alwar, Viratnagar at 6.10am on Monday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 08:22 AM IST
Vehicles wade through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall near ISBT, in New Delhi last week. (File photo)

Widespread and heavy rain is likely to continue over parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi till Wednesday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD issued a warning for thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain over and adjoining areas of Bhiwani, Charkhidadri, Matanhail, Kosli, Narnaul, Mahendergarh, Kotputly, Viratnagar, Alwar, Viratnagar at 6.10am on Monday. It also said thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain will occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Assandh, Gohana, Rewari, Jind(Haryana) Greater Noida, Noida, Dadri, Meerut, Modinagar, Ghaziabad, Garhmukteshwar, Amroha, Hapur, Siyana, Gulaoti, Mahawa, Rajgarh during the next two hours.

A well-marked low-pressure area is lying over southeast Uttar Pradesh and its neighbourhood. It is likely to move westwards to east Rajasthan across north Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh during the next two days. A low-pressure area is also lying over southern parts of Haryana and neighbourhood. It is likely to become less marked during next 24 hours.

The eastern end of the monsoon trough is likely to shift north of its normal position from Sunday night. The western end is very likely to remain to the south of its normal position and active during next 3-4 days. Widespread rain with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely over Madhya Pradesh till August 5. Isolated extremely heavy rain (over 20 cm) is also very likely over East Madhya Pradesh on August 1 and 2.

Widespread rain with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely to continue over East Rajasthan till August 5. Current spell of widespread rainfall activity is very likely to continue over rest parts of North India with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh on August 1 and 2. Isolated heavy rain is likely over Haryana during till August 5 and Himachal Pradesh till August 4.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Cat answers questions that it gets asked always. Laughs guaranteed

Mumbai Police shares stern advisory post with a Harry Potter twist

Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley spotted knitting while watching event

21-year-old Diana Awardee plans to create awareness on climate change through AI
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
PM Narendra Modi
Covid
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP