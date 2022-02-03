Widespread rain expected across north, northwest India until Friday

NEW DELHI: An active western disturbance affecting the western Himalayan region is expected to cause widespread rain across north and northwest India until Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD). An induced low-pressure area was also lying over Rajasthan while high moisture incursion was happening from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal to northwest India.

Widespread light to moderate rainfall or snowfall was very likely in the western Himalayan region on Thursday and Friday. An isolated hailstorm was likely in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand until Friday. Isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall is also likely in the region.

IMD said widespread light to moderate rainfall was very likely in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh until Friday. The western disturbance and its induced cyclonic circulation are likely to move east-north-eastwards during the subsequent 24 hours. There will be high moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal to East and northeast India on Thursday and Friday due to a confluence between westerlies and southeasterlies from the Bay of Bengal. Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms/lightning was likely in Bihar and Jharkhand on Thursday and Friday.

