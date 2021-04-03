Widespread rain likely in J&K, U’khand: IMD

New Delhi: A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from the night of April 3, bringing widespread rain over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, parts of Uttarakhand and surrounding areas, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Friday.

There is a possibility of rain over the Western Himalayan region from April 4 to 6, IMD said. Due to the approaching western disturbance, no heatwave conditions are likely over most parts of northwest and Central India during the next 4-5 days except Rajasthan and Vidarbha, where there is possibility of heatwave on April 3 and 4, according to IMD officials.

Heatwave conditions are also likely over Saurashtra, Kutch, Telangana and Rayalaseema during next 2 days, over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during next 3 days, and over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 4 days. There is a severe heatwave warning for isolated pockets over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, IMD officials said.

After the WD passes, maximum temperatures are likely to rise gradually over northwest India, including Delhi NCR. “By April 6 and 7, we are expecting maximum temperature in Delhi to be around 37 to 38 degrees Celsius. It will gradually rise to 40 degrees C. We are not expecting any major impact of the WD in Delhi. There may be some cloudiness and trace rainfall,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre. The maximum temperature in the national capital on Thursday was recorded at 34.4 degrees C, 1 degree above normal.

Meanwhile, there is likely to be heavy and widespread rain over Andaman and Nicobar region for next two days. A depression over north Andaman Sea remained practically stationary and lay centred about 400 km east-northeast of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 420 km north-northwest of Phuket (Thailand) and 640 km south of Yangon (Myanmar), IMD officials said. It is likely to move northeastwards towards Myanmar coast and intensify further into a deep depression during next 12 hours.

Under its influence, widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds is very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next 2 days. “As of today, we are not expecting the deep depression to intensify into a cyclonic storm. It will move towards the Myanmar coast and bring heavy rain over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and over the sea so maritime activities may be impacted,” said Sunitha Devi, in charge of cyclones at IMD. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the Andaman Sea till April 3.

A trough (line of low pressure) in westerlies is likely to cause widespread rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh and isolated rainfall over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura with isolated thunderstorm/lightning and gusty winds over the region during next 2-3 days.