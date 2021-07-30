Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Widespread rain likely over northwest India today

Widespread rain will however continue over many parts of Uttar Pradesh for the 4-5 days, according to India Meteorological Department
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 08:20 AM IST
The wet spell over northwest India will continue today with gradual reduction from tomorrow. Widespread rain will however continue over many parts of Uttar Pradesh for the 4-5 days, according to India Meteorological Department

A well marked low pressure area is lying over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh. It is likely to move west-northwestwards across Jharkhand, south Bihar and southern parts of Uttar Pradesh during the next 48 hours. Under its influence, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar during July 29 to 31 and over East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh till August 3. Isolated extremely heavy falls (more than 20cm) are likely over Gangetic West Bengal on July 29; over Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh on July 30 and over East Madhya Pradesh on July 31.

The western end of the monsoon trough at mean sea level is passing through north of its normal position, while its eastern end is near its normal position. There is high wind convergence from Arabian Sea to plains of northwest India at lower levels.

The current spell of widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely to continue over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Punjab and Haryana till today and reduce thereafter. Fairly widespread rrainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Uttar Pradesh during the next five days. Widespread rain with heavy to very heavy falls is likely to continue over East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh during July 29-August 2. It is likely to increase from today. Isolated extremely heavy falls are likely over East Rajasthan during July30-August 1 and over West Madhya Pradesh on July 31.

