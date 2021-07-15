Widespread rain over NW India likely till July 19

Widespread rains will continue over northwest India with an increase in rainfall activity between July 17 and 19, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Widespread rainfall is likely to continue over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand with isolated heavy falls till July 16, increasing to isolated heavy to very heavy falls over these regions during July 17 and 18.

Also Read | Monsoon malady: Delhi roads flood with just 2 days’ rain

Scattered rainfall over plains of northwest India till July 16 with heavy rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan on July 14. There is a likelihood of enhanced rainfall activity over these areas from July 17 with widespread rainfall and isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Haryana, Punjab, north Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh and south Uttar Pradesh during July 17 and 19.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely over Konkan, Goa and Karnataka during the next three days. Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over Konkan and Goa during the next three days. Moderate to severe thunderstorm with lightning is very likely over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, northwest Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan and Kutch region during the next 24 hours. This may cause injuries leading to casualties to people and animals staying outdoors.