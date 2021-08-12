Widespread rain to continue over parts of east, northeast India till August 15

Widespread rain is likely to continue over parts of northeast India, east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand till August 15, according to India Meteorological Department.

The eastern end of the monsoon trough continues to run close to the foothills of the Himalayas while the western end is running north of its normal position. A cyclonic circulation is lying over Bihar and extends up to mid-tropospheric levels. A north-south trough/line of convergence is running from the cyclonic circulation over Bihar to north Coastal Andhra Pradesh across Jharkhand and Interior Odisha. Under the influence of these systems, current spell of widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to continue over northeast and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during August 11-14 and reduction thereafter.

Also Read | Heavy rain, strong wind likely across west UP in next 48 hours: IMD

Isolated extremely heavy rain (over 20cm) is also likely over Assam and Meghalaya during August 11 to 13. Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is likely to continue over east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal during August 11 to 14 and isolated very heavy falls over Bihar till August 12.

Scattered to widespread rainfall is very likely over Western Himachal region during the next five days. There will be isolated heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand till August 15 and over Himachal Pradesh till August 14.

Subdued rainfall is likely over the rest parts of plains of northwest India (Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan), adjoining central India and most parts of peninsular India(outside Tamil Nadu and Kerala), including Maharashtra and Gujarat till August 15 with an increase in rainfall activity over peninsular India from August 16 onwards.