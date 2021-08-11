Heavy rain, strong wind likely across west UP in next 48 hours: IMD

Lucknow: Heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds is likely to occur in west UP districts in the next 48 hours, according to forecast issued by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

Moradabad, Sambhal, Saharanpur, Baghpat, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Amroha, Hathras, Aligarh and other districts will experience the change in climatic condition as per the forecast. The state MeT department has alerted administrations of the west UP districts about the forecast and advised ttham o take preventive measures to avoid any loss caused by the adverse weather conditions.

“The rain will be caused by a strong western current arising over the Thar desert which is progressing towards east. The weather change will lead to heavy rain over western districts of Uttar Pradesh. Some districts in central UP may also be affected by it,” said JP Gupta, director of the state MeT department.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 8 mm average rainfall on Wednesday. Rain was reported in over 24 districts of the state, including the state capital. The rain brought down temperature across the state and provided relief from high relative humidity.

The maximum temperature in Lucknow was recorded at 32 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was at 24 degrees Celsius. The MeT department has issued similar forecast for Lucknow for Thursday.

The maximum temperature in the state was recorded in Banda where the mercury reached 41-degree mark. Prayagraj, Jhansi and Hathras also recorded temperatures close to 40-degree mark, as per the MeT department data.