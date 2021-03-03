Wife not husband’s chattel, can't be forced to live with him, says Supreme Court
A woman is not a chattel to be forced to live with her husband, observed the Supreme Court on Tuesday, hearing a case where a man sought an order from the court to his spouse to start living with him again. Chattel means slave or a tangible piece of property.
“What do you think? Is a woman a chattel that we can pass such an order? Is a wife a chattel that she can be directed to go with you?” asked an SC bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hemant Gupta while hearing the man’s petition.
At the core of the dispute is an April 2019 order on restitution of conjugal rights, passed in favour of the man under Section 9 of the Hindu Marriage Act (HMA) passed by a family court at Gorakhpur. The woman maintained that she was tortured by her husband over dowry after their marriage in 2013, compelling her to move out. In 2015, after she filed a case seeking maintenance, a Gorakhpur court asked the husband to pay her ₹20,000 a month. The husband filed his plea for restoration of conjugal rights in the family court after this.
Once the Gorakhpur family court issued its restitution order, the man went to court, questioning the payment of maintenance when he is willing to live with her. He raised a point of law on his obligation to keep paying maintenance even after obtaining an order restoring his conjugal rights. The Allahabad high court refused this, following which he appealed in the Supreme Court.
In her defence, the woman, through her lawyer Anupam Mishra, said the husband’s entire “game” was to avoid paying maintenance and pointed out that he approached the family court only after being ordered to do so. In the course of Tuesday’s hearing, the man’s lawyer said the top court should persuade the woman to go back to her husband, especially since the family court has ruled in the man’s favour. Mishra, representing the wife, countered thiat an appeal on that order is pending before the Allahabad high court.
The persistent demand by the man to enforce the return of his wife prompted the bench to say: “Is a woman a chattel? Is a wife a chattel? You are asking us to pass an order for this as if she can be sent to a place where she does not want to go, like a chattel.” The bench declined the husband’s request for enforcement of conjugal rights, reminding him that his appeal before the top court was arising from dismissal of his petition by the Allahabad high court against the order to pay maintenance.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Emergency was a mistake, says Rahul Gandhi; talks about father, Prabhakaran
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India-US ties greatest testament to Gandhi-King legacy, says Indian diplomat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Climate crisis to cost $100 billion to Indian firms in next 5 years: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Assembly session next week: Govt may table state budget on March 9
- For 2020-21, Delhi had pegged budgeted revenue receipts (excluding borrowings) at ₹55,309 crore. Revised estimates for the year will be mentioned in the upcoming budget (2021-22) and actual revenue receipts for the year will reflect in the budget after that.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Long wait times, glitches in Co-WIN slow vaccine drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wife not husband’s chattel, can't be forced to live with him, says Supreme Court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC tells states to install CCTVs in police stations, probe agencies in 5 months
- Court-appointed amicus curiae senior advocate Siddhartha Dave prepared a chart indicating unsatisfactory response from states as well with some proposing to achieve compliance of Court’s December 2, 2020 order by end of 2023.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC backs taxpayers in software royalty case
- The judgment, which involved approximately ₹500 crore in tax revenue, will impact companies such as IBM India Ltd, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Hewlett Packard India, Mphasis Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd, and GE India, among others.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 days after 12-year-old girl disappeared in UP’s Bulandshahr, body found in pit
- The girl's family lodged a complaint three day after she went missing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barely 22 days after taking first jab of vaccine, medico dies of Covid-19
- Shubhendu Shubham, 23, a 2016-batch student of Patna’s Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH), had taken the first shot of Covaxin in the first week of February, but tested positive for the viral infection later last month before he could take the second shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Srinagar market desolate after death of eatery owner's son in militant attack
- For the past 13 days, the Durga-Nag market at Dalgate in Srinagar has been desolate and locals and traders in grief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi’s photo on vaccination certificate violates model code, TMC tells ECI
- TMC’s leader in the Rajya Sabha Derek O, Brien asked the Election Commission to stop the Prime Minister "from taking unfair advantages and undue publicity at tax payer’s cost during the conduct of elections".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghulam Nabi Azad becomes catalyst in rift in Congress unit in J-K
- Ghulam Nabi Azad detractors and supporters in the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Committee accused each other of acting at the behest of the BJP.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jailed Assam leader urges parties to put up common candidates against BJP
- Jailed Assam leader urges parties to put up common candidates against BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Notice to Manipuri talk show under new digital media laws revoked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox