Home / India News / Wild bear attacks man at residential area in Odisha’s Kalahandi

Wild bear attacks man at residential area in Odisha’s Kalahandi

In the video, the bear can be seen straying in the locality while local people can be seen trying to rescue the man by hitting the animal with sticks.

india Updated: Aug 21, 2020 17:38 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Bhawanipatna, Odisha
According to the forest officer, the incident has happened for the second time in the area.
A wild bear entered a residential area of the Bhawanipatna city in Odisha’s Kalahandi district, triggering panic among citizens after it attacked a person on Friday, district forest officer Nitish Kumar said.

Later the forest department was informed and operation to capture the beast was underway.

According to the forest officer, the incident has happened for the second time in the area.

“This is happening for the second time during my tenure, first was on August 15 and then it has happened today. One tranquillising team is ready and after tranquillising it, we will leave it in the forest,” Kumar said. (ANI)

