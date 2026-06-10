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Wildlife experts flag threats to Asiatic lions in Gir

The signatories alleged that mining, resort-related development and the re-entry of Maldhari families into protected areas could adversely affect lion corridors

Updated on: Jun 10, 2026 08:44 pm IST
By Maulik Pathak, Ahmedabad
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Seven present and former members of Gujarat’s State Board of Wildlife have submitted a representation to the state and central governments requesting a review ofa series of permissions and a proposed forest land diversion that they claim could threaten the Asiatic lion habitat in and around the Gir landscape.

The representation said that a proposal to divert 75 hectares of the Babarkot Reserve Forest near Rajula under the Forest Conservation Act (FCA) for mining purposes poses a threat to more than 50 lions

In a representation, the wildlife experts alleged that mining, resort-related development and the re-entry of Maldhari families into protected areas could adversely affect lion corridors and wildlife conservation efforts in the region.

The representation said that a proposal to divert 75 hectares of the Babarkot Reserve Forest near Rajula under the Forest Conservation Act (FCA) for mining purposes poses a threat to more than 50 lions and other Schedule I wildlife that permanently inhabit the area. The area also forms part of an identified lion corridor in the Gir Management Plan, the signatories said. However, the diversion proposal describes the area as not being a corridor, which they said is “not the true fact.”

The representation also alleges that permission has recently been granted to a folk artist to re-enter a ness in Lilapani, reversing an earlier rejection by the same office in 2023. This is despite the government having allotted land to the family under the Santhani resettlement scheme in Chachai village, it said. The signatories warned that the permission has prompted more than 50 other Maldharis to seek similar re-entry, calling it “absolutely contrary to the government’s own scheme for the resettlement of Maldharis outside the Gir Sanctuary.”

The signatories include current members Snehal Patel of Nature Club Surat, advocate Rohit Vyas, C.T. Rana, Suresh Bhatt and Sanjay Kelaiya, and former members Bhushan Pandya and Revtubha Rayjada.

 
wildlife conservation
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