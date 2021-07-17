Will 100% ensure completion of Mekedatu project, says K’taka CM

Bengaluru Chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday assured the people of the state that he would “100 %” ensure that the Mekedatu project comes into being.

“From the beginning they (Tamil Nadu) are opposing (the Mekedatu project), for that I am not at all bothered. We have got a right to start the Mekedatu programme. I would request them not to disturb us because it is a benefit to both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka,” Yediyurappa told reporters in Delhi on Friday.

The Karnataka chief minister also said that he would appraise Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who he met with later on Friday, and also meet with senior minister of the union cabinet to take forward the project.

Yediyurappa’s statements come at a time when Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala have all expressed their opposition to the project, which these states believe would restrict the flow of Cauvery river water from the upper riparian state to the lower ones.

“There will be no problem to Tamil Nadu and I have tried to convince them and even written to them. But they are adamant. I assure the people of Karnataka that 100 on 100 we will bring Mekedatu to fruition,” he said.

The chief minister’s statements come on the same day that a delegation led by Tamil Nadu met with senior cabinet ministers to express their opposition to the proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir-cum-drinking water project.

Yediyurappa also appraised the prime minister on other developmental works, according to a statement by the chief minister’s office (CMO).

“During the meeting CM requested to declare Upper Bhadra Project as National project and also sought financial assistance of ₹6,000 crore for Bengaluru Peripheral Ring Road project.

(The) Mekedatu project and establishing (a) US Consulate were also discussed,” the CMO said in a statement.