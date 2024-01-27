"Will always be indebted to government": Velu Ananda Chari on being awarded Padma Shri in arts

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 27 (ANI): Velu Ananda Chari from Telangana thanked the central government after he was conferred Padma Shri for his distinguished services in the field of art. HT Image

Ananda Chari is a sculptor, trained in the art of temple architecture. He is also a former advisor of the endowment department.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Expressing his happiness, Anandchary said that he will always be indebted to the government for conferring him with Padma Shri awards.

"I am Velu Ananda Chari, worked as an advisor in the endowment department and retired in 2010. The government gave me an extension of two years and I worked till 2012. I also worked in Srisailam Devasthanam. After that in 2016, after coming here, I joined near Anand sai and later joined Yadgirigutta from 2018 to 2022. I worked on the construction of the temple day and night," he said.

"In 1987, I also received a gold medal. The government of India is encouraging me, it's a great instance of identifying a poor person like me. I thank the government, I am indebted to the government of India. I am very happy to receive the Padma award," Ananda Chari said.

The Home Ministry on Thursday announced the Padma awards which included five Padma Bhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 110 Padma Shri.

Padma Awards, the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories - Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and civil service.

'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

The awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March or April every year.

Thirty of the awardees are women and the list also includes eight persons from the category of foreigners, NRI, PIO OCI and nine posthumous awardees.

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, megastar Konidela Chiranjeevi, and famous actor of yesteryears Vyjayantimala Bali are among the personalities who have been honoured with Padma Vibhushan in the awards announced by the government on Thursday on the eve of 75th Republic Day. (ANI)