Will avenge each teardrop, says PM on terror attack, calls for restraint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reiterated that India will respond in “befitting manner” to the perpetrators of a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday, when at least 40 security personnel were killed. PM Modi said “each drop of tears” will be avenged.

“India is a nation of new tradition and new policy. The world will experience this now,” PM Modi said at an event in Maharashtra’s Dhule, where he unveiled development projects adding, “This is a time of restraint, a time of sensitivity. This is a time of sorrow. But I want to assure every family of the martyrs that each drop of tear after Pulwama terror attack will be avenged.”

Following the terror attack in South Kashmir, violence erupted in Jammu city on Friday, when columns of army had to be deployed to maintain calm. Nine people, including policemen, were injured in stone-pelting incidents in Jammu, where protesters torched several vehicles and damaged others.

The Army staged flag marches in sensitive localities. Curfew, which was imposed in the entire city to maintain law and order, continued till Saturday.

In Mumbai, protesters disrupted train services and forced shops shut to protest terror attack in Pulwama. In Uttarakhand, news agency PTI reported that a group of Kashmiri students alleged that they were harassed by some people over Pulwama attack.

At the all-party meet, called by the government earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh told the opposition leaders that clear instructions have been given to Jammu and Kashmir administration to ensure peace in the wake of terror attack.

A resolution was passed at the all-party meet condemning Pulwama terror attack. “The entire nation speaks in one voice to express its determination to fight these challenges. Today, we stand united in solidarity with our security forces in fighting terrorism and in defending the unity and integrity of India,” says the resolution.

When the issue of alleged harassment of some Kashmiri students was raised by National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah at the all-party meeting, Union home minister assured him that nobody will be allowed to vitiate communal harmony. Later, the central government issued an advisory to state governments in this regard.

Follow latest updates here

At another public event in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal, PM Modi said Pakistan has become a synonym for terrorism. He said, “A nation which came into existence after Partition and encourages terror activities, and which is on the verge of bankruptcy, has now become the second name for terror.”

India has launched a diplomatic offensive against Pakistan in the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack. It withdrew the most favoured nation status accorded to Pakistan 23 years ago. The ministry of external affairs outreached to more than 25 countries including P5 – the US, the UK, France, Russia and China, for diplomatic isolation of Pakistan over the issue of terrorism.

India’s outreach to China is significant in the view that Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack, in which a convoy carrying more than 2,500 security forces was targeted in a suicide bombing incident on Jammu-Srinagar highway.

Also Read | Political parties unite at Pulwama attack meeting, condemn Pak’s terror support

India has been pushing for declaring Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist by the United Nations. But China has consistently used it veto to shield the terror outfit’s chief. Following the terror attack, China expressed “shock” but remained unmoved on Masood Azhar.

The government has promised to give a “befitting response” to all those responsible for one of the worst terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. The government has got support from all the opposition parties in its bid to meet challenges posed by terror groups in the Kashmir Valley.

First Published: Feb 16, 2019 17:05 IST