Political parties unite at Pulwama attack meeting, condemn Pak’s terror support

A resolution adopted by the all party meeting condemned Thursday’s attack at Pulwama that left 45 CRPF jawans dead in a suicide bombing. The all party meeting was called by Union home minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the Pulwama attack.

The resolution also condemned terrorism in all forms as well as the support it was getting from across the border.

Referring to it as the “dastardly attack”, the resolution states, “We condemn terrorism in all forms and the support being given to it from across the border.”

It further goes on to say that India has faced the menace of cross-border terrorism for the past three decades and that India has displayed both firmness and resilience in dealing with these challenges.

“India has during the past three decades faced the menace of cross border terrorism. Of late, terrorism in India is being actively encouraged by the forces across the border. India has displayed both firmness and resilience in dealing with these challenges. The entire nation speaks in one voice to express its determination to fight these challenges. Today, we stand united in solidarity with our security forces in fighting terrorism and in defending the unity and integrity of India,” the resolution says.

Earlier, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had stated that the Opposition parties had informed the home minister that the Opposition would stand with the government to end terror in the country.

The opposition parties had also requested Rajnath Singh to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet the presidents of all national and regional parties to discuss the issues in person.

Azad said that the opposition leaders had unitedly told the home minister that all parties had expressed their grief at the attack and loss of lives.

“As per our knowledge barring wars, this is the first time that such a large number of personnel have died since 1947. All parties and countrymen, from all religions and regions are mourning,” Azad said while addressing the media.

“At a time like this, our party has decided that we are with the security forces and the local police in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

“We have also decided that there are many disagreements with the government, but for the sake of our country, security of all, we will stand with the government to end terror. The government has our support,” Azad said.

Apart from Rajnath Singh and Azad, among those present at the meeting were Congress leaders Anand Sharma and Jyotiraditya Scindia, LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan, TMC’s Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O’ Brien, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut, and Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Narendra Singh Tomar.

On Thursday, 45 CRPF jawans had lost their lives in a suicide bombing at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.

First Published: Feb 16, 2019 13:03 IST