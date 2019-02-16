Amid anger and tears, thousands gather to pay tributes to CRPF jawans

Tears. Anger. And Anti-Pakistan slogans. These are the three things that are uniting various villages across the country as the bodies of the killed CRPF jawans arrive home one by one.

At the homes of the 40 jawans who died in the Pulwama suicide attack on Thursday, people lined up to pay their last respects.

At Tirva Kannauj, thousands of people paid rich tributes to jawan Pradeep Kumar, whose body reached his home town around 9am today.

At Unnao, in Uttar Pradesh, Ajit Kumar Azad’s body was received by his family around 7am on Saturday morning. Azad, 35 is survived by his wife and two daughters.

In Varanasi’s Tohfapur village, Ramesh Yadav’s body reached home around 8.30am. Locals holding the Tricolour high in their hands, shouted slogans of “Ramesh Yadav amar rahe (May Ramesh Yadav live for ever)”.

In Agra’s Kehrai village, the anger was visible as 48-year-old Kaushal Kumar Rawat’s body reached home and the villagers gathered together and raised anti-Pakistan slogans. Rawat’s cremation will be held at a location near his paternal house. Member of Parliament Chaudhary Babulal and MLA Hemlata Diwakar too are at the spot.

Amid tears, Rawat’s father, 80-year-old Gita Ram Rawat called for revenge and a befitting reply to Pakistan.

In Punjab’s Moga, the body of Jaimal Singh, who was driving the CRPF bus when it was blown up in the suicide bombing, has reached home. His cremation is scheduled to take place in the afternoon.

First Published: Feb 16, 2019 10:31 IST