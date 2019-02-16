PM Narendra Modi in Maharashtra live updates| ‘Our jawans will decide fate of terrorists who attacked Pulwama’: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a day-long visit to Yavatmal and Dhule in Maharashtra on Saturday, an official announcement said here on Friday.

At Yavatmal, he will dedicate the Eklavya Model Residential School, Nanded by pressing a remote button. It has a capacity for 420 tribal students with state-of-the-art facilities, with the aim to improve the quality of education and avenues for overall growth.

Later, he will hand over the keys to select beneficiaries of the e-Gruh Pravesh of homes constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Modi will also flag off the overnight Ajni (Nagpur)-Pune train through a video link and lay the foundation stone of roads under the Central Road Fund for the region.

Follow live updates here:

12:10 pm IST Security forces have been given full freedom: PM Modi “Terror organisations who have committed this crime, no matter how much they try to hide, they will be punished. Security forces have been given full freedom,” said PM Narendra Modi ij Maharashtra’s Yavatmal.





12:02 pm IST 2 sons from Maharashtra lost their lives, their sacrifice won’t go in vain: PM “I know that we are all in immense pain after what happend in Pulwama, I understand your anger. Two sons from Maharashtra lost their lives in the attack, their sacrifice won’t go in vain,” said PM Narendra Modi in Yavatmal.





11:54 am IST ‘Our jawans will decide fate of terrorists who attacked Pulwama’: PM “The martyr CRPF’s sacrifice won’t go in vain, the terrorist groups no matter where they hide, they will be punished. Security forces have been told decide the fate of terrorists who attacked our jawans in Pulwama, they will not be spared,” said PM Narendra Modi in Yavatmal.





11:45 am IST PM Modi addresses public meeting in Nagpur PM Narendra Modi who is on a day log visit to Maharashtra, is currently addressing a rally in Maharashtra’s Nagpur.





11:40 am IST PM Modi lays foundation stone of development projects in Nagpur PM Modi lays foundation stone & dedicates various development projects to the nation in Nagpur .



