Veteran CPI(M) leader and former minister G Sudhakaran announced on Thursday that he will contest the forthcoming Kerala assembly election as an Independent from the Ambalappuzha constituency.Sudhakaran (75), a four-time MLA and two-time minister, said that he has not renewed his membership in the CPI(M) because he claimed to have felt “insulted and neglected” by the district and state leadership of the party. Will contest Kerala polls as independent: Sudhakaran

“People who have no sense of the party’s ideals or principles shower abuses at me and use AI clips to mock me. They mocked even my brother G Bhuvaneswaran who was a party martyr. I cannot tolerate such behaviour,” G Sudhakaran said.

Sudhakaran, who was associated with the CPI(M) for 63 years, claimed that he was targeted and vilified by party leaders, who, according to veteran leader, were subordinate to him. Sudhakaran was a close confidante of late chief minister VS Achuthanandan and had been staying away from party meetings and activities, citing disconnect with the current district leadership.

The senior leader had been reprimanded and downgraded by the party following the 2021 elections over allegations that he worked against the party candidate H Salam in Ambalappuzha. Sudhakaran, who was a three-time MLA from Ambalappuzha, was denied ticket in the 2021 elections.

“I don’t want to say anything against the party or any party leader personally. But I will fight as an Independent. I appeal to the people to vote for me. No party or front has approached me extending support. I will decide on accepting support based on the nature of it. My fight is against political criminals and corruption,” Sudhakaran told reporters.

He claimed that there has been an erosion in the support for the CPI(M) particularly in Alappuzha district in the last five years. The results of the recent local body polls indicate so, he said. CPI(M) district secretary R Nasar denied the allegations.

“He was a senior leader in all respects, and we have never neglected him. We called him as a special invitee to the district committee meetings, but he never came,” he said.

At the same time, Congress leader and leader of opposition in the state assembly VD Satheesan said that his party will deliberate on the question of extending support to Sudhakaran in Ambalappuzha.

“There is no doubt that he (Sudhakaran) is a good Communist. Even when he stood on the other side, I have always treated him with respect. The Congress and the UDF leadership will deliberate before deciding on whether to support Sudhakaran’s candidature,” he said.

Satheesan said the exit of the veteran leader signals the eroding base of the Communist party in Kerala. “The CPI(M) is heading towards one of its biggest defeats in history. It’s state in Kerala will be the same as Bengal,” he said. Sudhakaran served as the cooperation and coir minister in the VS Achuthanandan-led cabinet between 2006 and 2011 and as the public works minister between 2016 and 2021 in the Pinarayi Vijayan-led cabinet.

As the public works minister, Sudhakaran’s role in expanding the state’s infrastructure in the form of several critical roads, highways and bridges was particularly noteworthy. Sudhakaran’s rebellion could be perceived as a disenchantment among workers and leaders within the CPI(M).