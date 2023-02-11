Will fight 2024 Lok Sabha elections together: Tejashwi after meeting Soren

Following a meeting with Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren in Ranchi, Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said they will be fighting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together. He said the parties of the ruling coalition in Jharkhand are working to make the coalition stronger ahead of the general elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tejashwi told reporters that he had planned to oversee the party work in Jharkhand earlier but couldn't due to RJD supremo and his father Lalu Prasad Yadav's health condition.

“We will be fighting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together. I had planned to come and see the party work in Jharkhand however due to Lalu Ji’s health we could not. Lalu Ji’s transplant was successful. He will be coming home today,” ANI quoted the RJD leader as saying.

“We formed the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar and removed BJP from power. We are working to make our coalition stronger to fight in Jharkhand to remove BJP,” he added.

Tejashwi also alleged that BJP was trying to buy votes and was making raid threats in Bihar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He will address party leaders and workers of Jharkhand RJD on Sunday.

Lalu Prasad Yadav who underwent a kidney transplant surgery in Singapore in December last year, returned to India on Saturday.

Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya, who donated a kidney to her father, shared an emotional post on Twitter and said that the RJD chief will leave for India on Saturday.

"An important thing to say. This important thing is about the health of our leader Lalu ji. Papa is going to India from Singapore on February 11. I am doing my duty as a daughter. After making my father healthy, I am sending him among all of you. Now you all will take care of my father," tweeted Rohini Acharya.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail